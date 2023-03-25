CBI arrests two people in WBCSSC illegal appointment case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25 : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) in an alleged case of illegal appointment of an assistant teacher for Class XI-XII.

The arrested person Santi Prasad Sinha, was the then Convener of the five-member Committee as well as the then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission.

Sinha was produced before the Competent Court at Alipur and was remanded to four days of police custody.

Further on Friday, CBI arrested former vice president of a private communications company in the ongoing investigation into the allegations of mpulation of marks of OMR sheets, illegal mpulation in preparation of Panel etc on the part of said the private company in conspiracy with other accused and officials of WBCSSC.

The arrested person Niladri Das was produced before the Competent Court at Alipur and was remanded to three days of police custody.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

