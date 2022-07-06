CBI conducts searches at 16 locations across J-K, Delhi in Rs 2,200 hydro power project

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at 16 locations in four states in an ongoing investigation into the allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth Rs.2200 crore (approx) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, then Chairman, CVPPPL, MS Babu, then MD, CVPPPL, MK Mittal, then Director, CVPPPL, Arun Kumar Mishra, then Director, CVPPPL, M/s Patel Engineering Ltd. and Unknown others.

The raids were conducted in Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai and Patna at the premises of associates of the accused, middlemen and others in an ongoing investigation.

A case was registered on April 20 on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Government against the then Chairman (an IAS Officer); then MD; two then Directors; a private company and unknown others on the allegations of malpractices in award of the contract worth Rs.2200 crore (approx) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in the year 2019.

It was further alleged that in the award of Civil Works package of Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed and though a decision was taken in the Board Meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with the reverse auction, after the cancellation of the on-going tendering process, same was not implemented (as per the decision taken in the next Board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to said private company.

Earlier, searches were also conducted on April 21 at the premises of the accused including the Chairman, then MD, then Directors of CVPPPL etc.

During the investigation, shreds of evidence were found revealing the alleged role of middlemen including the then-Chairman financial transactions between these middlemen and public servants and accordingly, searches are being conducted at 16 locations.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

