CBI files case against Mumbai airport worker for demanding bribe from bizman

New Delhi, June 1 The CBI has lodged a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a man working at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly demanding a bribe on behalf of a customs official from a businessman to clear his imported goods.

A senior CBI official said that on May 30 a complaint was received in this regard from Nikesh Lokhande, who owns Unique Machineries.

Lokhande alleged that Rajesh Rane, a Freight Forwarder, demanded a bribe from him to facilitate the clearance of his consignment of High Frequency Electric Spark Machines from Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, on behalf of Jaiswal, the customs official cum examiner.

"The above complaint was verified in the presence of independent witnesses. However, the role of Jaiswal could not be conclusively established during verification proceedings," said a CBI official.

After conducting the preliminary investigation, the CBIlodged a case under section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor