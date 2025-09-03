CBI probe against KCR an insult to people of Telangana, says KTR

Hyderabad, Sep 3 Condemning the Telangana government’s move to conduct a CBI investigation against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over Kaleshwaram, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao described it as an insult to the people of Telangana.

“It is shameful to target the visionary leader who secured drinking water for Hyderabad for the next 50 years through projects like Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar,” KTR said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said Rahul Gandhi once dismissed the CBI as “Modi’s pocket organisation,” while Revanth Reddy now praises it. “This double standard reflects the miserable state of the Congress party,” he remarked.

KTR was speaking at KCR’s house at Erravalli while welcoming senior Congress leader Prabhakar Rao of Manuguru, Pinapaka constituency, along with his followers, into the BRS.

He claimed that no leader in Indian politics has delivered as much progress in ten years as KCR, whose irrigation projects have turned Telangana green while opponents have turned red with envy.

The BRS leader charged that both the Congress and the BJP are conspiring to defame KCR with baseless cases because they cannot tolerate the people’s affection for him. “Under Revanth Reddy’s rule, Telangana has been thrown into chaos in just 21 months. Farmers are standing in long queues, leaving their shoes behind, just to buy urea. This is the reality of Congress’s misrule,” KTR said.

He recalled that in 2014, Telangana ranked 14th in agricultural production, but under KCR’s leadership and through mega projects like Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, and Palamuru-Rangareddy, the state became a major food producer. “Kaleshwaram is the world’s largest lift irrigation project, carrying 2 TMCs of water daily from Medigadda to Kondapochamma Sagar. It provides irrigation to lakhs of acres and drinking water to countless villages,” he emphasised.

KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of demeaning the dignity of the office with irresponsible remarks, unlike earlier statesmen such as NTR, Chandrababu, YSR, and KCR.

He reminded that KCR ensured welfare schemes continued even during the COVID crisis when revenues dropped to zero, whereas Congress leaders are busy making excuses.

He added that KCR’s government stood firmly with Singareni coal workers, implementing most of their demands, and called for introspection on why BRS underperformed in those constituencies despite such support.

