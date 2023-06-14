CBI takes over Assam female cop's death case probe

Guwahati, June 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of Assam female cop, Junmoni Rabha, days after Assam DGP G.P. Singh visited the CBI headquarters in Delhi.

The Assam Chief Minister announced the CBI's taking over of the case on Wednesday.

"The government of India has assigned the investigation of the case concerning the unfortunate death of Smt Junmoni Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation," the CM wrote on twitter.

An order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Assam, issued vide Notification No. ECF No. 302621/20 dated 20.05.2023, Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Assam for investigation of four cases."

Earlier, the Assam government had recommended a CBI probe into Rabha's death.

Initially, the case was investigated by Assam Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID). However, the family of the deceased cop demanded a central agency investigation.

Junmoni Rabha's car met with an accident on May 16 in Kaliabor area in the Nagaon district.

According to locals, Rabha's car suffered a head-on collision with a container truck on the national highway. The vehicle of the police officer was completely crushed due to the impact.

The police reached the spot and Rabha was rushed to the nearby Kaliabor civil hospital were doctors declared her dead.

Following her death, a string of allegations and counter-allegations were raised and the family questioned the role of a section of police officers in the incident. The Assam police conducted a major reshuffle in the Nagaon district police team after the incident.

