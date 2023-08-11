CBI's FIR was on irregularities in CAF, clarifies Army

Kolkata, Aug 11 A spokesman of the Ministry of defence for eastern region on Friday clarified that the FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been as regards to the recruitment in the central armed forces (CAF) and not the Indian defence forces.

Speaking to IANS, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense for eastern region, Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari said that there was an order by the Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta asking the CBI to file an FIR in the matter.

“Since an accused in the case is associated with the Indian Army, the bench also directed the Ministry of Defence to cooperate with the central agency in the process of investigation. However, the central agency has filed FIRs in the matter of irregularities in the central armed forces and the defence ministry has no connection in the matter,” he clarified.

Wing Commander Tiwari also said that the Ministry of Defence was committed to extend full cooperation with the central agency in the matter. “If the accused in the case, who is associated with the Indian Army, is proved guilty he will be punished accordingly,” Tiwari added.

On June 13 this year, a petition was filed at the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha byone Bishnu Chowdhury accusing two persons of being employed and currently posted at the Army base at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The original directive to the CBI to start investigation in the matter was given by Justice Mantha. Later he was elevated to the division bench of Calcutta High Court and the matter was referred to the bench of Justice Sengupta.

In his petition, Chowdhury had alleged that the duo got selected through the Staff Selection Commission examination and they secured the jobs through forgery of documents. He had also alleged that a major racket involving influential political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials is involved behind such appointments through forged documents.

Justice Sengupta then also directed the police to ensure security arrangements for the petitioner considering that he had been facing life threats since the time he filed the PIL.

