CBSE 10th Result 2022: Results of CBSE 10th exam announced, how to check marks?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 10th Term-1 on March 11. However, students will not be able to view their results on the official website. According to the report, CBSE has sent the results to the schools by mail. For this, students can contact their respective schools and go and get their score cards. Scorecards may contain details of students' subject wise marks.

So, school authorities can view this result through the official academic mail id. After announcing the results on the official website, students will be able to check their marks.

The CBSE has not yet announced the results on its official website. Earlier, it was rumored that the results would be announced on the website. The school can download the results of the students. The results of 10th Term 1 are also expected to be published on the official website soon. For the past several days, a large number of students have been demanding the release of results on social media. The CBSE has then mailed the results to the schools.