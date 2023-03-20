CBSE adopts National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage from 2023-24

New Delhi [India], March 20 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that it is adopting the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage- 2022 from the academic session 2023-24.

In an official notification, CBSE stated that the "NCFFS 2022 has been developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Education Policy 2020 to outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general principles and approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage. It serves as a guideline for schools and teachers to design and develop curricula, syllabi, and teaching materials that align with the national educational goals."

The CBSE also stated that under the new framework, the new structure of five-year education at the foundational stage from nursery to class two will be introduced in the session 2023-24 in those schools which offer education at the foundational stage to the students in the age group of 3-8 years.

The notification stated that NCFFS includes many examples and illustrations which play a critical role in its implementation.

"They help to clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning, and make new ideas more accessible to practising teachers. Myriad examples are aptly incorporated to enhance understanding, foster engagement, and elaborate concrete ways concepts can be implemented in day-to-day teaching. So, it is critical that teachers look at these illustrations and contextualize them according to the needs and contexts of children," it further stated.

CBSE further added in the notification, "While schools offering classes I to X/XII may make efforts to gradually augment the infrastructural requirements to include pre-primary classes, schools already running foundational classes may continue to offer 3 years of pre-primary education."

