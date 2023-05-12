CBSE Class 12 result: 87.33% students pass, girls outshine boys

New Delhi, May 12 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 12 exam results in which 87.33 per cent students have passed. This year the pass percentage of girl students has been 6 per cent higher than that of boys.

More than 16 lakh students from across the country had registered themselves for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations, out of which 7,45,433 were boys and 9,51,332 girls.

Thiruvananthapuram region stood first across the country with 99.91 per cent.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board said that it will also declare the Class 10 result very soon.

CBSE had already released the six-digit DigiLocker security pin for Class 12 results. Through this, students can download their marksheet and migration certificate online from DigiLocker.

