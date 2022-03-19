CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results out
By ANI | Published: March 19, 2022 11:37 PM2022-03-19T23:37:32+5:302022-03-19T23:45:07+5:30
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement stated that the Class XII (Class 12), Part 1 result has been declared and the students can get their results from their respective schools.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement stated that the Class XII (Class 12), Part 1 result has been declared and the students can get their results from their respective schools.
The statement stated that the CBSE has started sending results of Class 12, Part 1 to schools and the students can contact their respective schools for their results.
The Class 12, part 1 exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app