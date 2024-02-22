CBSE mulls Open-Book Exams for Classes 9-12, Pilot Run Set for November

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is contemplating the implementation of Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students from Classes 9 to 12, aligning with the suggestions put forth in the recently unveiled National Curriculum Framework of the previous year.

According to a report of Indian Express, CBSE has suggested conducting trial runs of open-book assessments in select schools. These trials will involve subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes 9 and 10, and English, Mathematics, and Biology for Classes 11 and 12. The aim is to assess both the duration students require to complete such assessments and the feedback from stakeholders.

Open-book exams permit students to bring along their notes, textbooks, or any relevant study materials to consult during the test. Nevertheless, it's essential to note that Open Book Examinations (OBEs) are not inherently simpler than closed-book exams; in fact, they frequently pose greater challenges. This is because an open-book assessment doesn't primarily evaluate a student's memorization skills but rather their comprehension of the subject matter and their capacity to analyze or apply concepts. It goes beyond simply transcribing information from a textbook onto the answer sheet, Indian Express reported.

The pilot program is scheduled to take place in November-December of the current year, during which CBSE will assess whether this assessment format should be implemented across all its schools for students in Classes 9 to 12. Additionally, CBSE has opted to seek input from Delhi University (DU) regarding this matter. The Board aims to finalize the design and development of the Open Book Examination pilot by June. Notably, Delhi University introduced open-book tests in August 2020 amidst opposition, a move prompted by disruptions to the academic calendar caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University implemented open-book examinations despite resistance from students. The university instructed students to bring their own answer sheets, electronic devices, study materials, and sanitizers to minimize physical contact and ensure safety measures.