CBSE Term 2, 10th and 12th date sheet released, exams from April 26

March 11, 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for term-2 board exams. The exams for both classes will be conducted in April-May 2022. Students can check the datesheet for board exams on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE concluded the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 on December 22, 2021. The board had recently announced that it will conduct the term-2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres, and will be in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 datesheet: How to check

To check the CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 datasheet, candidates can follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link at the homepage

Step 3: Select your class

Step 4: Click on submit to download the time table
 

Tags :CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams