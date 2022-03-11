CBSE Term 2, 10th and 12th date sheet released, exams from April 26
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2022 05:04 PM2022-03-11T17:04:15+5:302022-03-11T17:04:29+5:30
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for term-2 board exams. The exams for both classes will be conducted in April-May 2022. Students can check the datesheet for board exams on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
The CBSE concluded the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 on December 22, 2021. The board had recently announced that it will conduct the term-2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres, and will be in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.
CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 datesheet: How to check
To check the CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 datasheet, candidates can follow the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link at the homepage
Step 3: Select your class
Step 4: Click on submit to download the time table