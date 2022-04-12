CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: Admit Card to be released this week; check out steps to download admit card

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued instructions for 10th and 12th class students for Term 2 examinations. Starting from 26th April 2022, 34 lakh students of 10th and 12th classes will apeear for this examination this year.

When admit cards will be issued?

The CBSE board will soon issue admission cards and roll numbers for 10th and 12th class students. Roll numbers and admission cards for the 10th and 12th examinations are expected to be sent to CBSE affiliated schools this week. It will be distributed among the students before the examination. Admission tickets for private students will be issued on the official website cbse.gov.in.

How to download CBSE Term 2 Admission Card?

Go to the official website cbse.gov.in.

Click on the Admissions link that appears on the homepage.

Fill in and submit your personal details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and always have a copy of CBSE Term 2 exam admission card with you.