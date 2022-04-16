CBSE yet to decide, to either go for one board exam or split terms

The CBSE is still yet to decide on merging the 2 Terms pattern for the next academic year. Earlier the reports were doing rounds that, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to restore the single-exam format for the next academic year. That means the Class 10th and 12th exams will be held in a single format. This year the CBSE introduce the new format for exams, in which the board held exams in two terms, Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams will start on April 26. This development has come due to the Covid pandemic for two years.

Now the CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "The decision to conduct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the pandemic, where for the 2020-21 academic session, the students had to be assessed using an alternative assessment scheme as no board exams could be conducted. The move was announced as a one-time measure."

"The decision about whether it will be extended to the new academic session or not will be taken in the due course of time," he added.