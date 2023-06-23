CDS Chauhan visits South Western Command in Jaipur

Jaipur, June 23 Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Jaipur-based South Western Command on Friday.

He was received by the General Officer Commanding-In-Chief, South Western Command, Lieutenant General B.S. Raju.

During his visit, the CDS interacted with senior officers of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. He also discussed operational aspects related to the South Western Command and was received by Lieutenant General Raju.

During his visit, the CDS interacted with senior officers of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

He urged them to be ready, resurgent and relevant in the current era and highlighted the crucial role of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor