Ceasefire agreements with 3 NSCN's factions in Nagaland extended

New Delhi, April 20 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday extended the ceasefire agreement with the three factions of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) by one year till April 27, 2023.

According to MHA's statement, the ceasefire agreements are in operation between Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).

"It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, to April 27, 2023 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from April 18 to April 17, 2023 with NSCN/K-Khango," the statement read.

The Ministry also informed that these agreements were signed on April 19.

The three outfits- NSCN/NK, NSCN/R, NSCN/K-Khango- are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.

Meanwhile, the MHA's representative for the Naga peace talks, Akashya Kumar Mishra on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) at the designated camp close to the Dimapur city and met the group's top leaders including general secretary T. Muivah for further round of talks.

Mishra, a former Intelligence Bureau additional director, and currently an advisor in the union home ministry, arrived in Nagaland on Monday to hold a series of meetings with leaders of different political groups, state political leaders and civil organisations, the officials in the security set up said.

