Celebration in Lucknow as UP Police Constable Exam Gets Cancelled Days After Paper Leak, Watch Video

Candidates in Lucknow celebrated on Friday after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the cancellation of the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Police constable civil police exam and ordered a re-examination within six months.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Candidates in Lucknow celebrate as CM Yogi Adityanath announces cancellation of UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 and orders conducting of re-examination within next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/RCWJS8UBDd — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

The decision came after reports of paper leaks surfaced, prompting widespread protests from candidates who alleged the exam papers were circulated on social media and sold for hefty sums.

"Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 06 months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not," CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on X.

.@Uppolice आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर चयन के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा-2023 को निरस्त करने तथा आगामी 06 माह के भीतर ही पुन: परीक्षा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं।



परीक्षाओं की शुचिता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता।



युवाओं की मेहनत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वाले किसी भी दशा में बख्शे नहीं… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024

The exam, held on Feb. 17-18 across 2,385 centers in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aimed to fill 60,244 positions in the police force. The specific date for the re-examination has not yet been announced.

The Uttar Pradesh government also ordered an investigation into reported irregularities and manipulation in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examination, focusing on administrative aspects rather than the exam content. Candidates can file complaints via email to secyappoint@nic.in until Feb. 27.