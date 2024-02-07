Central funds stopped because Bengal is topper in MGNREGA implementation: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 7 At a time when the West Bengal government is facing criticism over the recent CAG findings on non-submission of utilisation certificates under various Centrally-sponsored schemes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday that the state is paying the price for being the topper in the implementation of the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

“West Bengal is not just the topper in MGNREGA implementation. We are also the topper in areas like MSME sector, skill development, creation of rural road network and rural housing. So, the Central funds for West Bengal under such schemes have been deliberately stopped.

"As a result, the beneficiaries under the scheme have been denied their legitimate dues,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an administrative review meeting in Howrah district on Wednesday.

Reiterating that the state government will pay the dues under MGNREGA to the 21 lakh beneficiaries on its own, Banerjee said she feels good when she is able to do something for the poor people.

She also hinted at launching major movements in the coming days against the non-payment of Central dues.

“Do not forget that revolution is my other name. Even when I die, it will be through revolution. I am not a 'zamindar'. I am just a protector. I am in the government just to protect you,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP and the Union government, on their part, have clarified that Central dues are pending because of non-submission of utilisation certificates of the expenditures incurred for the implementation of the schemes.

The Centre has also assured that the pending funds will be released soon after the state government submits the utilisation certificates.

