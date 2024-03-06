Central Government Jobs for Khelo India Athletes Medal Winners, Announces Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, has announced central government jobs for Khelo India athletes who win medals and those who finish up in third place in different categories in the event. The Minister stated that this decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of nurturing talent at the grassroots level and making sports a viable career option.

In addition to government jobs, the winners will also receive promotions and other incentives. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) announced on Monday, March 4, the addition of medal winners in Khelo India Youth Games (aged above 18 years), Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India University Games to the list of eligible candidates.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur On Central Government Jobs for Khelo India Athletes Medal Winners:

𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀!



In keeping with our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes… — Anurag Thakur (मोदी का परिवार) (@ianuragthakur) March 6, 2024

According to a Times of India report, the guidelines for extending incentives, including government jobs, have been revised. Medal winners or those finishing up to third place in Khelo India University Games are listed as the third preference, while those winning medals or finishing up to third place in Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India Winter Games, or Khelo India Para Games are listed as the fourth preference.

Previously, only medal winners from major international events like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games were eligible for government jobs under sports quotas. Now, medalists from the Khelo India Games, including Youth, University, Para, and Winter Games, will also be considered.