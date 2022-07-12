Central Government makes big announcement for ration card holders

This news is important for you if you are a ration card holder. The Central Government has given good news to the Antyodaya Ration Card holders. The government has decided to create Ayushman card for free treatment on Antyodaya card holders. A special campaign will be launched by the government at the district and taluka level on community health centers to create Ayushman cards. Under this campaign, the aim is to create Ayushman cards for all the families holding Antyodaya cards. Apart from this, the government has ordered to start this facility at Jansuvidha Kendras. You can also apply for Ayushman card here by showing your ration card. The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the creation of Ayushman cards for all Antyodaya card holders. This campaign will be run at district level till July 20.

All Antyodaya cardholders who have not yet received the Ayushman card can complete the process by July 20. Eligible beneficiaries can create their family's Ayushman card by showing their Antyodaya card at a public service center, community health center, Ayushman panel affiliated private hospital or district hospital. At present, no new life card has been prepared by the central government. Beneficiaries whose names are already in the scheme. Only the cards will be distributed to them by the department. At the government level, orders have been issued to the district supply officers of different districts to ensure that Antyodaya card holders do not have to wander to the hospital for treatment in case of any difficulty.

Families below the poverty line get Antyodaya ration card. Beneficiaries are provided with essential foodgrains at reasonable prices every month on this card. Cardholders are provided 35 kg of wheat and rice at Rs 2 and 3 per kg respectively.