"Central government offered help..." Kerala BJP Chief Surendran on Brahmapuram fire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 17 : Kerala Bhartiya Janta Party Chief K Surendran on Friday took a jibe at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the Central government offered help to the State Government in the Brahmapuram fire issue, but the state government did not reply.

BJP started a march under its State President K Surendran to Kochi Corporation seeking a probe of central agency on the Brahmapuram waste plant fire.

The march started at Karimugal in Kochi and will end today evening at Kochi Corporation.

K Surendran in his speech said, "Pinarayi Vijayan and his mafia gang cannot wash their hands from the stain of this sin in Brahmapuram. Pinarayi Vijayan is the first accused of pushing Kochi to this never-ending crisis. The people of Kochi are in fear of an epidemic."

"The central government offered help to the State Government in the Brahmapuram issue. But the state government did not reply," he added.

Highlighting the corruption in the state, Surendran said, "Brahmapuram is the epitome of corruption that is spreading all over Kerala. A corruption of billions of rupees is going on. There are corrupt deals not only in Brahmapuram but all over Kerala. All the scams on the Brahmapuram issue should come out.

"Congress has no right to preach chastity. Neither the leader of the opposition nor his party can stay free from this sin, he added.

Speaking for the people of Kochi, Surendran said, "The people of Kochi are not guinea pigs, not test subjects. People's right to breathe clean air is being questioned. The people of Kerala need clean air. The level of development should be properly understood.

"This is not just a political campaign rally. In the following days, we will mobilize all those who love this country," he added.

On Thursday, the Congress party on Thursday orgsed a day-long protest in front of the Kochi Corporation demanding the resignation of Kochi Mayor M lkumar over the Brahmapuram yard fire incident.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran inaugurated the protest.

"The Chief Minister owns a vile mind. He is supposed to protect the people of the state. He spoke up on the Brahmapuram fire incident after 13 days after the start of the fire", the KPCC president told the media.

Sudhakaran alleged that the contract for bio-mining was the basis of all problems in the Brahmapuram incident, and a commission was behind it.

The KPCC president also made derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The government should be fair to the people. Have we seen such a 'chettah' (word used as abuse in Malayalam) Chief Minister anywhere in the world? CPIM should not carry such a shameless CM. If the party is not ready to control Pinarayi Vijayan, then the party should be disbanded", Sudhakaran said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor