Centre approves additional 5,000 MW renewable energy allocation to Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 10 The Central government on Thursday approved an additional allocation of 5,000 MW under Component-A of the PM Kusum Yojana for the Rajasthan government, officials said.

This decision reinforces Rajasthan's leadership in the solar energy sector and marks a significant step toward advancing renewable energy initiatives in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in an official letter to Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi had earlier written requesting for the allocation.

The matter was further discussed during a recent meeting in Delhi between the two leaders.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared the development on his X account and said, "Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his team met me on January 7, 2025, in Delhi, requesting an additional 5,000 MW under the PM Kusum (Component A - Feeder Level Solarisation) scheme. I am pleased to announce that we have swiftly approved this request and issued orders for the additional allocation."

He also added, "Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we remain dedicated to leading the renewable energy sector and addressing the concerns and needs of state governments, who are key partners in this endeavour."

The Rajasthan government has been proactive in implementing the PM Kusum Yojana, driving solar power adoption at the grassroots level.

This additional allocation is expected to help the state achieve its ambitious goal of ensuring daytime electricity for farmers by 2027, said officials, adding the move is expected to bolster Rajasthan's solar energy capacity and support the state's agricultural community with sustainable energy solutions.

CM Sharma had earlier said that the state was moving towards self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

