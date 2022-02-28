Centre assures of all help to students of Meghalaya stuck in Ukraine: CM Sangma

Amidst the ongoing military operation in Russia and Ukraine, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said he had communicated the list of Meghalaya students stuck in Ukraine to the Centre and was assured all the help.

In a tweet today, Sangma wrote, "Communicated list of students from Meghalaya stuck in Ukraine to Foreign Sect GOI. He has assured all the help."

Amid Ukraine and Russia crisis, the Indian government has established numerous 24X7 control centres to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a dedicated Twitter account has been set up 'OpGanga' to assist Operation Ganga. Thousands of Indian nations are being brought back via a bunch of flights from the crisis-hit region in the past few days.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor