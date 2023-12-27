Centre Declares Masarat Alam's Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Amit Shah (MHA), has now officially designated the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' (MLJK-MA) as an 'Unlawful Association' under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Amit Shah communicated this development through a post on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Amit Shah stated that, "The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K."

While tagging to PM he added,"@narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law."This tweet has garnered over 51.8k views, eliciting a variety of mixed reactions from the audience.