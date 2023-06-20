Centre elevates 6 top IPS officers as special directors, 6 others as special DG

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], June 20 : In a major bureaucratic reshuffle covering the intelligence wing, anti-terror agency, and three key Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Central government has promoted a dozen senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the ranks of Special Directors and Special Directors General.

Six "hard-core officers" among these 12 have been promoted to the ranks of Special Directors in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), while others as Special Directors General in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). All these officers belong to different cadres of the 1989 and 1990 batches.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved these appointments following the proposals received earlier from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Central government's most trusted and dedicated 1989-batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre Safi Ahsan Rizvi and five other officers have been promoted as Special Directors in the IB from the post of Additional Directors.

Rizvi has been posted to the new rank against an existing vacancy from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, says a Ministry of Personnel statement, adding the promotion of five other officers in the IB are based on "in situ basis" by temporarily upgrading the posts of Additional Director held by them from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The five other IB officers promoted as Special Director in the department are 1989 batch IPS officers Rahul Rashgotra and Vivek Srivastava as well as 1990 batch officers TV Ravichandran, Rajiv Ranjan Verma, and Harinath Mishra.

A 1989-bath IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre, PV Ramasashtry, and his one batch junior YB Khurania of Odisha cadre have been promoted to the post of Special Director General against vacancies from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier. They are presently posted as Additional DG in the BSF.

1990-batch IPS officers Daljit Singh Chaudhary, and SS Chaturvedi have been promoted to the post of Special Director General in the CRPF against vacancies from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Currently, they are posted as Additional DG in the CRPF.

The ACC has also approved two grants of "in situ" promotion due to the non-availability of sanctioned posts. The officers are Nina Singh from a 1989 batch of the Rajasthan cadre and AM Kulkarni from a 1990 batch of the Maharashtra batch.

Singh has been promoted as Special Director General on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier. She is presently deputed as the Additional DG in the CISF.

However, Kulkarni has been appointed as Special Director General in the NIA on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post held by the officer from the date of assumption of charge of the post up to January 31, 2024, or the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He is currently posted as the Additional DG in the NIA.

