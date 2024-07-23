Centre has earmarked substantial funds for TN: BJP

Chennai, July 23 Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has unveiled a visionary Budget and earmarked substantial funds for the comprehensive development of Tamil Nadu.

He said that over the past decade, the state has received a significant investment of several lakh crores of rupees, transforming its landscape and empowering its people.

“This year’s Budget continues to prioritise Tamil Nadu’s growth, with a focus on key sectors and projects. The Modi government’s Budget is akin to the legendary Akshaya Patra, perpetually nourishing the holistic development of every Indian, their homes, and the nation,” Prasad said.

He said that this Budget is much like the timeless wisdom of how Saint Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural quenched people’s thirst for knowledge and enlightenment.

He said that there is an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and Rs 5,000 crore for the development of the Enayam International Container Terminal.

“There is an allocation of Rs 3,000 crores for the upgradation of the Madurai-Tuticorin highway Social Welfare, Rs 2000 crores for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefiting over 1 lakh families, Rs 1500 crores for the Ayushman Bharat scheme, expanding healthcare coverage to 50 lakh citizens Education and skill development,” Prasad said.

He said that Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a new IIT campus in Tirupati while Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the upgradation of skill development centres across the state.

“Rs 1,200 crores is allocated for the irrigation projects in the Cauvery delta region, and Rs 800 crores for the development of rural roads and connectivity,” Prasad said.

He said that this Budget allocation demonstrates the Central government's commitment to Tamil Nadu’s growth and development.

He said that with a focus on infrastructure, social welfare, education, and agriculture, the state is poised for unprecedented progress.

“The people of Tamil Nadu can look forward to improved living standards, increased economic opportunities, and a brighter future,” Prasad said.

