Centre launches 3rd edition of framework to measure effectiveness of existing e-Governance service delivery mechanisms

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Central government on Thursday launched the third edition of a framework with an overall objective to measure the depth and effectiveness of existing e-Governance service delivery mechanisms from the citizen's perspective.

Secretary Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) V Srinivas launched the new edition of the framework called National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA).

It is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of States/Union Territories and the Central Government in the delivery of their online services to citizens and shares best practices across the country for all states, UTs and Central Ministries to emulate.

This framework, based on the Online Service Index (OSI) of the UN eGovernment Survey, has been customized for the Indian federal structure and the e-Governance landscape of the states and the Union Territories (UTs).

The DARPG has earlier successfully released two editions of NeSDA study NeSDA 2019 and NeSDA 2021. Both studies have shown a significant rise in e-services across all states and the UTs.

It has also shown a rising trend of e-Services delivery shifting from single silo departmental portals to integrated and centralized portals.

Improvement in the country's e-Governance landscape in the last two editions of NeSDA study may be summarized in the following key takeaways such as - Increase in e-service delivery, rise in use of integrated and centralized portals for delivery of e-services and improvement across assessment parameter scores.

In NeSDA 2021, 1,400 services across all states and the UTs were assessed as compared to 872 in 2019, an increase of over 60 per cent, said a statement from the Ministry of Personnel.

"74 per cent of respondents of the nationwide citizen survey conducted during the study had stated that they are satisfied with the e-Services provided by the States and UTs. The e-Services of Finance and Local Governance and Utility Services sectors were the most widely used by citizens."

Now, with the launch of the NeSDA 2023 portal, DARPG has embarked on the journey of the third edition of the study- NeSDA 2023. NeSDA 2023 framework has been revised in line with the contemporary citizens' needs, leading global digital government trends and UN e-Government Survey studies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor