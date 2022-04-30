Centre to help states in ramping up judicial infrastructure: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Law Ministry will readily assist the state governments in creating National Judicial Infrastructure Corporations at the state level, especially for district courts and lower judiciary.

"We are ready to assist the state governments in creating National Judicial Infrastructure Authority at the state level, especially for district courts, lower judiciary subordinate judiciary," Rijiju said while addressing a joint press conference.

Further, he stated that the government has adopted certain resolutions unanimously. It is committed to ensuring that all the decisions and consensus arrived at this conference will be given full shape and support by all, he added.

Further, he pointed out that many state governments said that committees may be constituted at the state level, rather than the national level because the implementation as well execution of the works lies with the state government at the state level.

"That's why I'm happy the Chief Ministers and Chief Justice have agreed that the body will be created at the state level with the involvement of the CMs and Chief Justices or their nominees. When the CMs and Chief Justices come together, many things can be settled," he further added.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said that the time has come to move from ad-hoc committees to a more streamlined, accountable, and organised structure by creating a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority (NJIA) for the standardization.

While speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said this authority will help improve judicial infrastructure which currently needs urgent attention.

The CJI shared that the NJIA would have representation from all the stakeholders, including the representatives of the central and state governments, dispelling the apprehensions that the proposed body aims at usurping the powers of any government.

( With inputs from ANI )

