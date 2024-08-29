Centre to Launch Simplified Pension Application Form for Retiring Employees on August 30

The Centre is set to introduce a simplified pension application form for retiring employees on Friday, as announced in an official statement. According to a notification from the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) dated July 16, 2024, the new "Form 6-A" has been designed to simplify the pension application process.

"This form will be available in Bhavishya/e-HRMS (online modules) to all the central government employees who are going to retire in December 2024 and onwards. The retiring officials, who are on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A through e-HRMS (only superannuation cases) and the retiring officials, who are not on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A in Bhavishya," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday said.

Also Read| Reliance AGM 2024: Jio AI Cloud Offers 100 GB of Free Cloud Storage to Users, Says Mukesh Ambani (Watch Video).

The new form, which consolidates nine previous formats, is designed to streamline the submission process for employees. By enabling single sign-on and fully digitizing pension processing, the form aims to support paperless operations and enhance efficiency.

