'Chaiwaali': Economics graduate woman opens tea stall after not getting a job

Many times people try to get a job. If they don't get a job, they blame themselves or fate. Undeterred, Priyanka Gupta, 24, of Patna, Bihar opened her own tea stall as she could not find a job. Priyanka is an economics graduate.

Priyanka, who hails from Purnia district in Bihar, is running a tea stall near Patna Mahila Mahavidyalaya after failing a competitive exam in a bank. After graduating from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi University, Priyanka decided to start a tea stall from April 11 this year.

"I completed my undergraduate studies in 2019," Priyanka said in an interview. For the last two years, I have been trying to pass a competitive bank exam. But I did not succeed in that. So I decided to sell tea. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?, Priyanka said.