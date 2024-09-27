Chandauli Accident: Car Falls into Canal in Uttar Pradesh While Performing Stunts; Here's What Happened Next
September 27, 2024
A car carrying five young men plunged into a canal in Chandauli's Chakia Kotwali area on September 25 while they were allegedly performing stunts. The youths, residents of the Sikthia area of Deen Dayal Nagar, were out for a picnic when the accident occurred.
Local residents and police worked together to rescue the young men from the submerged vehicle. A video showing the car floating in the canal quickly went viral on social media.
Following an investigation, police determined that the accident resulted from reckless driving and stunts performed by the youths. As a result, Police registered a case against the five individuals and imposed fines. The police also seized the car involved in the incident.