Chandigarh District Court Firing: Ex-Punjab Police AIG Shoots Dead IRS Son-in-Law Inside Court

Malwinder Singh Sidhu, a suspended assistant inspector general of the Punjab police, fatally shot his son-in-law, IRS officer Harpreet Singh, at the Chandigarh district courts on Saturday afternoon. Authorities arrested Sidhu at the scene.

According to reports, Harpreet had arrived at the court for a mediation hearing related to an ongoing matrimonial dispute with his wife. During the session, Malwinder asked Harpreet to guide him to the washroom. Shortly after, Malwinder drew a weapon and shot Harpreet twice, leaving him critically injured.

Bystanders quickly gathered as Harpreet’s family members cried for help. Family members and advocates rushed him to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, but doctors pronounced him dead after efforts to save him failed.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, "We received information about firing at the Mediation Centre of the District Court at around 2 pm today. Police reached the spot and found that the victim's name is Harpreet Singh and he was taken to the hospital, but he died there. The alleged accused was apprehended on the spot and taken into police custody and a weapon was recovered from him. The alleged accused is retired AIG of Punjab Police Malvinder Singh. The FSL team has been called and the spot is being investigated, SSP said.

"We are also speaking to eyewitnesses. It is being investigated from which gate the alleged accused entered the court. We have recovered a .32 bore pistol from him and we have recovered 4 fired bullets and 3 unused bullets... Divorce proceedings were going on between the two families and today was the fourth meeting at the Mediation Centre. Further investigation is being done," she added.