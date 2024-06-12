Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: JP Nadda, Praful Patel, Amit Shah Arrive at Vijaywada

Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP president, is set to be sworn in as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony will include Naidu's council of ministers. JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan have already arrived at the venue. Apart from the ministers, the Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mohan Babu, Tamil superstar Rajnikanth are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The TDP-led alliance in the state, also comprising BJP and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, swept the Assembly polls, winning 164 out of 175 seats. The NDA bloc also dominated the Lok Sabha election, posting a win on 21 out of 25 seats. The election took place on May 13 and the results came out on June 4.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and M. Venkaiah Naidu arrive for N. Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/PVMxiAlJUI — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2024

In the video footage from the event eminent guests including Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel and Chirag Paswan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Praful Patel and former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu could be seen seated at the venue for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.