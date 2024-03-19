Chandrababu Naidu seeks EC's intervention to check political violence in AP

Amaravati, March 19 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded immediate intervention by the Election Commission to check increasing political violence in Andhra Pradesh.

He said on Tuesday that at a time when the election process is on in the state, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is escalating political violence.

Asserting that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be losing power in another 50 days, Naidu alleged he was encouraging political violence as the fear of losing power is haunting him.

Naidu said in a statement that the YSRCP ‘goondas’ who are in deep depression are resorting to attacks on the TDP activists in various parts of the state.

The TDP chief mentioned the killing of two TDP supporters during the last couple of days. Mulaiah of Gadikota in GIddalur Assembly segment was brutally hacked to death for attending the recent Praja Galam meeting held at Chilakaluripet while 21-year-old Imam Hussain of Chagalamarri in Allegedda segment too was mercilessly murdered. The car of the TDP activists in Macherla, was set on fire.

Demanding that the police act in an impartial way and initiate stringent action against the culprits responsible for all these three incidents, Chandrababu strongly condemned the murder and faction politics of the YSRCP.

Assuring the affected families that the TDP will solidly stand by them, Chandrababu felt that the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Prakasam, Nandyal and Palnadu districts are all dancing to the tunes of the ruling dispensation. Taking advantage of the support of these SPs, the YSRCP goondas are ruling the roost in their respective areas, he stated.

Since the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, the Election Commission should immediately focus on the prevailing law and order situation in the State, Nara Chandrababu Naidu said and demanded urgent action to check the increasing political violence in the state after reviewing the situation.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled to be held on May 13.

