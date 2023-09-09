Chandrababu Naidu's wife prays at Vijayawada temple for TDP chief's well-being

Vijayawada, Sep 9 The wife of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested on Saturday by the CID in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam, has offered prayers at Kanaka Dugra temple here for the protection of her husband.

Accompanied by her brother N. Ramakrishna, Nara Bhuvaneswari -- the wife of the Telugu Desam Party chief, prayed at the famous hill shrine and sought divine blessings for the well being of the former chief minister.

She told reporters that she prayed to Goddess to protect her husband and give him strength and courage.

Stating that his struggle was not for himself or a family, she said he was striving for the rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Bhuvaneswari appealed to people to rally behind Chandrababu Naidu so that he succeeds in this struggle.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna alleged that the "YSRCP government murdered the democracy" by the overnight arrest of Naidu.

He said the government was resorting to political vengeance.

Ramakrishna said Naidu was fighting for the people of Telugu states and appealed to people to rally behind him.

