Chaos at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal: Drunk Youths Attack Police Officers (Watch Video)

A major commotion erupted at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal during the late hours of Saturday-Sunday night. Around 2 AM, a group of intoxicated young men attacked Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, chasing and assaulting them while hurling obscene abuses. During the scuffle, a head constable’s uniform was torn. One of the accused has been arrested, while two others are currently on the run. The police team had gone to shut down shops and restaurants within the Bansal One complex at the station premises. At that time, some young men were consuming alcohol inside a car. When the police asked them to leave the area, a dispute broke out, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The attackers manhandled Head Constables Sandeep, Kamal Raghuvanshi, and Nazar Daulat Khan. Daulat Khan’s uniform was torn during the assault. A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing three men beating the police officers while trying to force open the door of a GRP police vehicle. The youth were seen verbally abusing the officers with filthy language. The incident attracted a large crowd to the station premises. Police have filed an FIR against the three accused. The main accused, Jitendra Yadav, has been arrested, while his two accomplices remain at large. A search operation is underway to apprehend the absconding individuals.

