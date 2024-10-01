Chennai Air Show: Airport to Implement Two-Hour Closures from October 1-8

Chennai airport has announced closures of up to two hours from October 1 to 8 due to the Indian Air Force's air show scheduled for October 6. To minimize disruptions, the airport has provided a detailed schedule of the closures, which will range from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals, according to CV Deepak, the Airport Director, in an official release.

"The first closure will occur on October 1, from 13:45 to 15:15 (hrs), followed by additional intervals on October 2,3,5,6,7 and 8. We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking flight schedules and communicating with their airlines for the latest information," he said.

"Chennai International Airport is closely coordinating with the Indian Air Force to ensure a smooth travel experience during this extraordinary event. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to celebrating this occasion with you while supporting your travel plans," Deepak added.

On October 6, the Indian Air Force will showcase its full defense capabilities, particularly its aerial prowess, along with a range of new aircraft, including the Rafale, in an impressive display over the Marina skyline as part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations.

