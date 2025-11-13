Chennai-Bangalore Highway Traffic Update: 4-Km Jam in Ranipet Due to Incomplete Arcot Flyover (Watch Video)

Heavy traffic jam reported on the Chennai-Bangalore highway in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, during the peak hours on Thursday, November 13. The vehicular jam was seen near Arcot due to ongoing flyover construction. According to the news agency IANS, vehicles were seen in a queue for 4 kilometres.

The partially completed flyover was hastily opened before Diwali in a bid to ease festival rush, but the move backfired as increased traffic volumes amid the holidays only exacerbated the gridlock.

Ranipet, Tamil Nadu: Ongoing flyover construction in Arcot has caused a 4-km traffic jam on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. Hastily opened before Diwali, the congestion worsens with festival traffic. Locals and activists urge the National Highways Authority to complete the project… pic.twitter.com/QBPa9hyw3q — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

Also Read | Maharashtra: Leopard Jumps on Moving Car in Pune, Injures Itself; Rescued by Forest Officials.

Commuters have raised concerns with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), urging them to speed up the completion of the long-awaited project.