Chennai Ennore 's Ammonia Gas Leak Sparks Emergency, Residents Hospitalized

A fertilizer manufacturing unit in the Ennore area of north Chennai experienced an ammonia gas leak late on December 26, resulting in a series of hospitalizations. The incident occurred around 11:45 pm, spreading an uncomfortable odor throughout the nearby neighborhoods.

The aftermath of the gas leak was rapid and alarming. Residents, especially those in areas like Periya Kuppam near the manufacturing site, experienced distress, reporting symptoms such as unease, nausea, and faintness. More than 25 affected individuals were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The gas leak induced a state of panic among the residents, prompting them to evacuate their homes and gather on the streets, seeking assistance amid the unsettling turn of events. Concurrently, officials from the fertilizer unit took swift measures to address and rectify the technical issue responsible for the leak. In an effort to alleviate the mounting panic, the police intervened, assuring the gathered crowd that experts were actively working to resolve the issue. Their reassurances encouraged people to return to their homes, emphasizing that there was no lingering danger despite the unsettling occurrence.