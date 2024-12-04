Chennai: Man Dies of Electric Shock While Plucking Coconuts from Tree; Horrific Video Emerges (Watch)

In a tragic incident in Chennai's Ambattur, Surapattu area, a 53-year-old man, identified as Gunasekaran, lost his life to electrocution while attempting to pluck coconuts from a palm tree. The mishap occurred when he inadvertently came into contact with a high-voltage overhead power line located alarmingly close to the tree. Despite immediate efforts to rescue him, Gunasekaran succumbed to the electric shock at the scene.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, highlighting the dangers posed by poorly positioned power lines in densely populated areas. Locals have expressed concerns over the lack of proactive measures by authorities to address the safety hazards associated with overhead electrical infrastructure. Many are calling for urgent action to inspect and realign power lines to prevent similar tragedies in the future.