Chennai Rains: Holiday Declared in All Schools Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 12 Districts in Tamil Nadu

In view of heavy rainfall hitting the city and other surrounding districts, district collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has declared a holiday in all government and private schools for Tuesday, November 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area today.

The weather department also issued yellow alerts for 12 districts on November 12, 17 districts on November 13, 27 districts on November 14, and 25 districts on November 15, predicting heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Chennai and its neighbouring districts are likely to receive rainfall of 6 cm to 12 cm in the next 24 hours.

Rain Lashes Parts of Tiruvallur City

Rain Lashes Parts of Tiruvallur City



As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram

IMD said Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet may also witness heavy rains at isolated places until November 15 as low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal and may move towards Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan coast during the next two days.

Under the influence of the Low in SW Bay widespread rains likely over North Tamilnadu. Typical NEM2024 day likely for Chennai & suburbs with on and off rains likely to continue. Few places may see very heavy rains today.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, Chennai and its suburbs may receive moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The skies may be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

IMD said the heavy rainfall activity likely to hit along the coastal districts from Tiruvallur to Ramanathanpuram on November 12, may slowly spread over adjoining areas on November 13.