Chennai Shocker: Woman Strangulates Husband with Mangalsutra Over Frequent Harassment

In Triplicane, a woman named Nagammal strangled her husband, Manivannan, with her mangalsutra after enduring persistent harassment from him. The incident occurred at their home on Asasuddin Khan Street. Manivannan, 28, was married to Nagammal, 35, who was a contractual conservancy worker with the Greater Chennai Corporation. This was Nagammal's third marriage.

On Tuesday night, a dispute erupted when Manivannan returned home drunk and began to abuse Nagammal. In response, she used her mangalsutra to strangle him. When Manivannan lost consciousness, Nagammal became anxious and sought help from her sister, Abirami. Abirami and her husband, Nandakumar, assisted Nagammal in taking Manivannan to Omandurar government hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. The hospital staff, noticing the strangulation marks on his neck, reported the case to the Triplicane police.

Nagammal, along with her sister Abirami and Nandakumar, were detained for questioning. During the investigation, Nagammal admitted to killing her husband due to his constant harassment. The police have arrested her on charges of murder.