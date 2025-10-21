Chennai witnesses spike in air pollution after Diwali fireworks

Chennai, Oct 21 The city witnessed a spike in air pollution levels following Diwali celebrations, as the sound of firecrackers echoed continuously across the state capital.

According to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 154 by Tuesday morning, compared to 80 the previous evening. Perungudi recorded the highest AQI level at 217, followed by Manali and Velachery at 151 each, Arumbakkam at 145, and Alandur at 128.

Despite the spike, officials noted that this year’s pollution levels were considerably lower than those recorded during Diwali in 2024, when the highest AQI touched 287 at Valasaravakkam and the lowest was 150 at Thiruvottiyur.

The drop, authorities said, was due to intermittent rain showers across Chennai during the festival, which helped suppress suspended particulate matter in the air.

Even as the city battled temporary smog and haze, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) swung into post-festival cleanup operations.

More than 6,000 sanitation workers were deployed overnight to remove firecracker debris and segregate the waste. The collected materials were sent to waste management centers in Gummidipoondi, Kodungaiyur, and Perungudi.

Civic authorities also appealed to residents to hand over firecracker waste separately to sanitation staff for safe disposal.

Meanwhile, the state’s 108 emergency ambulance service reported a 61 per cent rise in calls compared to normal days. Till 6 p.m. on Monday, a total of 4,635 calls were received statewide, including 135 cases of burn injuries linked to firecracker accidents.

Across Tamil Nadu, Diwali was celebrated with traditional fervor. People dressed in new clothes, shared sweets, and lit up their homes.

Despite brief spells of rain, the festive spirit remained undampened, and the celebrations continued late into the night -- marking a lively yet smoky end to one of the state’s most anticipated festivals.

