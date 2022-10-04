Chennai woman lodges complaint of torture in UAE, TN police commence probe

Chennai, Oct 4 Tamil Nadu police have commenced a probe into a complaint of one James Paul that his wife Bhuvana James (38) was being tortured in Dubai.

The complaint was filed on Monday at the Thondiarpet police station, Chennai. A video of the seeking the Chief Minister's help has also gone viral. The video, according to Bhuvana was shot at night from the toilet and sent to her husband.

Paul, in his complaint, said that his wife Bhuvana James had paid Rs 10,000 to a Choolimedu-based agent who sent her to Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bhuvana said that the agent had promised a salary of 150 dirhams (Rs 3300) a month but was getting only 102 dirhams (Rs 2264 per month). She also alleged that she was being made to work for around 19 to 20 hours a day. The woman said that the agent had during her communication with him promised her a job as domestic help.

The woman in the video said that her owner used to beat her up and that she had to attend to 13 to 20 people while the agent told her that her work was serving only two people.

James Paul told that he has also lodged a complaint with the police that his wife was being tortured in United Arabic Emirates. He said that the family has also approached an NGO for supporting them.

