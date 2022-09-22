Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to close runway on October 18

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closing its runways on October 18 for repair and maintenance, said CSMIA authority.

"The runways 14/32 and 9/27 will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm on October 18," the authority said in a statement on Thursday.

"As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other major tasks will be undertaken," it further read adding, "With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations."

CSMIA, in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders, have effectively rescheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance, the statement added.

The airport authority also sought support for cooperation from the passengers.

( With inputs from ANI )

