Chhattisgarh: 6 accused held with tiger, leopard skins in Surajpur

In a joint operation of Jabalpur and Surajpur forest department, six accused were arrested with tiger and leopard skins in Biharpur, Surajpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The estimated market value of the skins is said to be around Rs 26 Lakh. Four more accused involved in the crime are still at large. Efforts are on to nab them, DFO Sanjay Yadav added.

Yadav said that the forest department of Surajpur had received information from the informer that some smugglers were trying to sell tiger and leopard skins. On the other hand, the Jabalpur team also reached Surajpur to nab the same accused.

On getting the information, both teams jointly laid a trap for the accused. The team sent one of their team members to fix a deal with the smuggler. The deal was locked at Rs 26 lakh.

When the accused reached the spot to sell the skins, both the teams laid siege and arrested six accused from the spot. They recovered a tiger and a leopard skin from them. Nevertheless, four accused, including the main accused, had managed to escape from the spot.

Due to the absconding of the main accused, the forest department has yet to know from where these smugglers get the tiger and leopard skins. Currently, the Forest Department sent the arrested accused to judicial custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

