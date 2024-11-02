Chhattisgarh Accident: 6 Killed After SUV Skids Off Road, Falls Into Pond in Balrampur

At least six people were killed and several were injured after a car skids off the road and fell into a pond in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Saturday, November 3. The accident occurred in the Budhabagicha area of Rajpur Kusmi Marg.

After receiving the information, local police rushed to the accident spot and sent the bodies for the postmortem to the nearest hospital. "A high-speed SUV car was passing through Rajpur Kusmi Marg, and the car went out of control and fell into a pond," said a Balrampur police official.

"The vehicle submerged in the pond was somehow pulled out, and the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained," the police officials added. "Around seven passengers were in the car. Of these, six people were killed on the spot, while another was severely injured. The injured was admitted to the hospital for treatment."