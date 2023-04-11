Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces compensation for Bemetara communal clash victim

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 11 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday announced the assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the family member of Bhuneswar Sahu, who was killed in a clash in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on April 8.

In a tweet CM Baghel said, "Biranpur incident is regrettable. The pain of the family of the late Bhuneswar Sahu in this incident is a common pain for all of us. In the absence of Bhuneswar, protecting his family is the shared responsibility of all of us."

"Today, after meeting with the office bearers of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Sahu Sangh, we have decided that the family member of Bhuneswar will be given a government job and Rs 10 lakh as assistance," the tweet added.

"Along with this, I have given instructions for a high-level administrative inquiry under the leadership of the commissioner, and asked to investigate and submit the report in a week," said the CM in the tweet.

"The maternal grandfather of Lord Ram, the home of mother Kaushalya, our Chhattisgarh state has been a stronghold of peace and harmony. We all have to maintain peace and harmony while fighting anti-social forces. It is the responsibility of every citizen. No one above the law," the tweet further stated.

Notably, Sahu (22) was killed after a clash between two communities took place in Biranpur village.

Acting on the incident, police launched a probe and arrested around a dozen of persons in connection with the incident.

Against the backdrop of the incident, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a statewide bandh on April 10. BJP state president for the Chhattisgarh unit Arun Sao supported by a mammoth crowd reached Saja with the demand to meet the family members of youths who died in the clash.

As Sao and his supporters were prevented to move forward, they staged a demonstration at Saja. Somehow, they reached Pipariya's turn wherein the mob turned violent and the mob started hurling stones leaving a young journalist injured.

Police somehow managed to control the situation by taking BJP leaders into custody.

Biranpur village has been transformed into a fortress with heavy deployment of security personnel, including armed personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).On the third day after the incident, police deployment has been stepped up at the village Biranpur following anticipation about the unfolding of any untoward incident.

As a preventive measure, police officials and personnel from neighbour districts, including Raipur, have been roped in here to village Biranpur as a part of a foolproof security arrangement, said a police officer on the condition of not being quoted.

Moreover, police personnel equipped with teargas shells were also deployed at the village, the officer added.

