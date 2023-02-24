Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel expresses grief over loss of lives in Baloda Bazar road accident

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident on Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara road.

At least eleven people were killed while several others were injured when a pickup vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Baloda Bazaar district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

CM Baghel also instructed the officers of the district administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured in the incident and provide all possible help to the families of the deceased.

"The pickup vehicle collided head-on with the truck. The incident took place at village Khamariya under Bhatapara (rural) police station limits," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Bhatapara Siddhartha Baghel said.

According to the SDOP, the pickup vehicle was returning from a function when it was hit by a truck at Arjuni leaving 11 persons dead while around eight others were injured.

"With the help of locals, the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital while some of them were referred to Raipur for better medical assistance," said the officer.

Police have registered an offence in connection with the accident and launched a probe, the SDOP further informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

