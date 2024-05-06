Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Sushil Anand Shukha Offered Me Alcohol During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Says Radhika Khera After Quitting Congress (Watch Video)

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera made a serious allegation against the Chhattisgarh Congress media person Anand Shukha on Monday after resigning from the party.

Khera said she was offered alcohol during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and 5-6 party Congress workers used to knock on the door of my room in an inebriated condition.

Speaking to the media, she said, "During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress - Sushil Anand Shukha offered me alcohol and he along with 5-6 party workers used to knock the door of my room in inebriated condition. I informed Sachin Pilot, and Jairam Ramesh but nothing happened."

Locked in Room, Offered Alcohol During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Says Radhika Khera

#WATCH | Delhi: On her resignation from the Congress party, Radhika Khera says "On 30th April, when I went to talk to media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukha, but he started misbehaving with me and abusing me. I screamed a lot. I also shouted and told people… pic.twitter.com/yhGJbHIXMA — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Radhika Khera, quite Congress party, alleges that the party has an "anti-Hindu ideology." Khera also said that she was ignored for not following the party's alleged anti-Hindu ideology.

"On 30th April, when I went to talk to media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukha, but he started misbehaving with me and abusing me. I screamed a lot. I also shouted and told people to go down and call the General Secretary but no one moved. Then when I took out my phone and said that I am recording you, Sushil Anand Shukla made a gesture and 2 more people in that room closed the door from inside," Khera said while speaking to media.

"The room remained locked for about a minute and I was abused. All three men got up and came towards me. I kept screaming but no one tried to open the door...I pushed the door very hard and opened it and went to the room of the State General Secretary but he kept sitting with his shoes off. No one stood up, no one called that man, no one asked what happened?," she added.

Khera alleged that the Sachin Pilot's personal secretary (PA) told her not to speak anything about the incident to anyone. Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh also did not respond to her calls, she said.

"The first thing I did was that I called Sachin Pilot but he did not speak to me, his PA told me that Sachin Pilot was busy. His PA had a conversation with someone there and then he told me not to speak anything about the incident, not to open my mouth. After this, I called Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh but none of them responded...Later Bhupesh Baghel called me back and I told him that I wanted to leave politics but he asked me to leave Chhattisgarh and then I understood how all of this was just a conspiracy," she said.

"I have asking for time for 3 years from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but none of them met me. I was always sent from one office to the other. Even during the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi did not meet anyone. He used to come and wave at people for 5 minutes and went back to his trailer. His Nyay Yatra was for namesake, I think he just wants to become a travel vlogger and he was doing travel vlogging there...I tried to meet her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) but she does not meet anyone. She says 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon, but 'Ladki ho toh pitogi', is the slogan of Congress, she further said.

"The party where every meeting started with 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', I could have never imagined that the party would become anti-Ram...I would never have imagined that I would get such a punishment...The silences of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are still troubling me," Khera said while speaking with news agency ANI.